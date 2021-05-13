I got another big, glossy postcard in the mail, designed by the Commonwealth Foundation to deceive.
This right-wing lobbying group is afraid of sharing what the proposed Pennsylvania Constitutional Amendments actually would do. Let’s be frank.
Two of these three proposed Amendments strip emergency powers from the governor, and put them in the hands of the legislature. Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic was raging, our governor made hard decisions to keep Pennsylvanians safe. He relied on science, not politicians.
Even with the shut downs, masks, and distancing measures ordered by the governor’s office, more than 26,500 fellow Pennsylvanians lost their lives to this virus. Can you imagine how many more would have died had the geniuses in the Pennsylvania Legislature been left in charge? Nowhere do these postcards even mention the pandemic.
Why is the Commonwealth Foundation afraid of the truth? Because its own numbers show a large majority of Pennsylvanians approve of how the governor handled this emergency and would vote these measures down in a heartbeat if the facts were clearly laid out.
The third proposed Amendment concerns equal rights: Vote yes on that one, but only that one. The Commonwealth Foundation hides behind that, as it spins pathetic falsehoods. They think you’re an idiot. They believe if they lie enough on their fancy postcards, you’ll vote as they see fit. You’re smarter than that.
Vote no, no and yes on the three amendments.
Gerard Stropnicky,
Danville