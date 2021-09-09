Speed Trap Bill SB 419, which would allow municipal police to use radar is on the Legislature’s Fall calendar. Pennsylvania is desperate for revenue and is determined to pass this Taxation by Citation bill.
The promotion of radar is based on anecdotes, urban legend, and illegally under-posted speed limits. PA Title 75 states for speed limits to be posted at the 85th Percentile Speed.
There is no speeding epidemic: Studies from NHTSA’s own Fatality Analysis Reporting System have demonstrated that only about two percent of traffic fatalities are the responsibility of drivers exceeding the speed limit. Radar is unnecessary to keep the roads safe. Radar is only necessary to placate misinformed residents and to feed the coffers of governments run by officials who refuse to post the safest speed limits. 85th Percentile Speed limits are regarded as the safest speed limits.
In engineering terms, the 85th percentile speed is the gold standard of the scientific community.
It holds that the primary consideration for traffic control is represented by the actual measured, safe-for-conditions speed of the public, which rationally regards its own safety as paramount.
Except for the suicidal — for whom there can be no limits — drivers always seek to avoid collisions and bodily injury.
Ninety percent of Pennsylvania’s speed limits are posted 8 to 16 mph below the safest speeds to make it easy to write tickets. Giving municipal police radar will guarantee that there will be speed traps everywhere.
Tell your representative and senator to vote no on Speed Trap Bill SB 419.
Thomas McCrary,
Berwyn