Why would the Pennsylvania Republicans censure Sen. Pat Toomey for doing the job the voters elected him to do? He actually paid attention to the trial and voted according to the evidence presented. He did not vote as ordered by the defendant.
If I were to follow the example set by many of the other Senate Republicans, the next time I’m called for jury duty I should prop up my feet, read a book, text or play games on my phone, or just walk out of the proceedings for long periods of time. Will I be allowed to talk to the defendant’s lawyers privately? Then, without bothering to review any of the evidence, make the decision the defendant told me to make.
Is this really the way our system was meant to work?
Is this how it will work in the future?
June Lewis,
Milton