Time to vote. It is not about Democrat or Republican. It is not about good versus evil. We need to vote people in with Godly values for the United States is going down a road of no return.
We need to return to His word. America was on an upward path but has now become too prideful. Look at the state we are in. We have to get on our knees and repent and ask Him to heal our lands.
Every democracy has fallen within 250 years — we are on year 247. A lot of our children can’t read or write cursive. Many can’t give change without a calculator. We let children rule instead of adults. America is turned upside down and backward.
May God have mercy on us. If we don’t change our ways we are lost. Think about it. Vote with God in your heart.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg