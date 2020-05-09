I am both confused and amazed, but probably more amazed at how quickly and casually our structure of voting has changed. I also realize that America’s rules for casting ballots have changed again and again in our nation’s history, and even in my lifetime. I am living proof.
I was the second person in the country to register to vote in 1971 when Congress changed the voting age from 21 to 18. I was 19 years old. Now, I think this 18-year-old thing should be revisited and changed to not allow Americans the right to vote until they reach the age of emotional maturity of Hobbits, 33 years.
Last fall, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law passed by the state Legislature in a bi-partisan vote to allow universal mail-in voting. This allows all registered voters to cast a ballot almost two-months before Election Day from the comfort of their own recliner, while sipping a beer and watching “Family Feud.”
Elections should not be a horse race where you put your money down before the horse breaks from the gate. Voting should be made tougher, not easier.
We must pass a test to drive a car, but we don’t have to know squat to vote. And yes, historically electing the wrong person can be much more dangerous than dodging a bad driver; Ted Kennedy being an example of both.
Just to prove that our election structure and our cultural sanity are unraveling, The Daily Item reported that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathryn Boockvar said that the state was reluctant to eliminate in-person voting because the government has not yet developed a means for disabled voters to vote by mail. Think about it. If this makes sense to you, you probably shouldn’t be voting.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg