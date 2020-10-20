Rarely in history has a government been responsible for the killing of more than 10 million of its own people. Hitler, Stalin, and Mao are a few that carried out a slaughter of such great magnitude. Yet, here in America, the decision of the United States Supreme Court in 1973 to legalize abortion has resulted in the deaths of more than 60 million babies. This is truly a slaughter of the innocents. It might be described as “the reign of terror of the Supreme Court.”
These were not clumps of tissue as once described. No, almost every abortion stopped a human heart from beating. The human heart starts to beat early in pregnancy, as early as 17-24 days after conception. Babies can feel the pain of abortion after 5 months into pregnancy, yet they are not protected. People won’t let their pets suffer in pain yet they would allow an unborn baby to suffer.
Some women say it is their body and thus their choice to terminate the pregnancy. Yet it is not their body.
The baby inside has a different genetic code, the baby’s unique blueprint since conception. It is another person inside of her. She has no more right to kill the baby inside of her than she has the right to kill a baby in her home after it is born. It is her home, but it is not her life.
The blood of the innocents cries out for justice. The Court members have blood on their hands and justice will be carried out when they meet their Maker.
But others also are guilty of this barbaric practice including politicians and doctors and the parents of the child victims.
In a time when people are concerned about treating people differently because of their race, abortion is the most racist policy in America. Rev. Jesse Jackson at one time called abortion “Black Genocide.” More than twice as many Black babies are aborted as white babies as a proportion of the population.
Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a racist and the organization continues to carry out a policy that disproportionately kills Black babies.
Is reproductive freedom the freedom to kill an innocent baby? The Democratic party apparently thinks so. When we vote we either join the endorsement of this mass slaughter of innocent babies or we speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Compassionate people must not think they have no blame when they continue to vote to allow this practice to continue.
Rev. Glen Bayly lives in Mifflinburg. He is the radio host of The Lions’ Den University Report.