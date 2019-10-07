Today is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general municipal election, and those who are registered will have an opportunity to vote on a proposed state constitutional amendment that would offer specific constitutional rights to crime victims.
The ballot question to be placed before voters on Nov. 5 states: “Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to grant certain rights to crime victims, including to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity; considering their safety in bail proceedings; timely notice and opportunity to take part in public proceedings; reasonable protection from the accused; restitution and return of property; proceedings free from delay; and to be informed of these rights, so they can enforce them?”
State lawmakers approved this measure during two separate sessions as required for a constitutional amendment to advance for final approval by voters. If this question is approved by a majority of voters on Nov. 5, it will become law and Article 1 of the state constitution will be amended to include it.
The proposed amendment defines a “victim” as both a person against whom the criminal act was committed and any person who was directly harmed by the crime.
Through the years, many crime victims have said they were left behind by, or left out of, a criminal process that often focuses on the rights of the accused. The proposed amendment spells out specific new constitutional rights that would be granted to crime victims, including:
n To be treated with fairness and respect for the victim’s safety, dignity and privacy.
n To have the safety of the victim and the victim’s family considered in fixing the amount of bail and release conditions for the accused.
n To reasonable and timely notice of, and to be present at, all public proceedings involving the criminal or delinquent conduct.
n To be notified of all parole procedures, to participate in the parole process, to provide information to be considered before the parole of the offender and to be notified if the offender is released on parole.
n To reasonable protection from the accused or any person acting on behalf of the accused
n To reasonable notice of any release or escape of the accused.
To read the full text, visit the Department of State website at: https://www.dos.pa.gov/VotingElections/CandidatesCommittees/RunningforOffice/Pages/Joint-Resolution-2019-1.aspx
The full public notice also was published on Page A4 in the Oct. 1 edition of The Daily Item and on Page A5 in the Oct. 3 edition of The Danville News.
In addition to this question, voters casting ballots in the Nov. 5 election will be electing candidates to fill county, municipal and school district positions.
Today is the final day to register for that election, which can be done by visiting your county’s election office or online at pavoterservices.pa.gov
We encourage all eligible voters to register, to go to the polls on Nov. 5 and vote in favor of the constitutional amendment granting new, specific rights and protections to victims of crime.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.