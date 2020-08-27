Election Day, Nov. 3, is rapidly approaching, and the people of this country will be faced with the greatest decision of their lifetime. America is in grave danger of becoming extinct. You have a choice to vote to keep America great by voting for President Trump or vote to destroy America by voting for former Vice President Biden.
I do not say this because of a party preference. I am registered as nonpartisan. I do my best to use my God-given intelligence to distinguish between right from wrong, good from evil, and truth from deception. Look at what the president has accomplished during his first four years while being attacked by the Speaker of the House, the media and the Democratic National Committee.
A president who had to manage the country through difficult times while facing impeachment proceeding after impeachment proceeding based on a fabricated dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton, the Russian hoax and a quid pro quo accusation that was completely ludicrous. He was accused of being racist, xenophobic and unstable to name a few.
Compare the president’s record to that of former Vice President Biden who has been in politics well over 40 years and eight of those 40 years as vice president. He lied about his education and that he graduated in the top 10 of his class. Time after time he degraded the Black community and other ethnic groups. He leveraged taxpayers’ dollars in Ukraine when he told Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko that his country would receive U.S. aid once top prosecutor Viktor Shokin was replaced. In an ABC News report last year, which also delved into the Bidens’ China dealings, journalist Tom Llamas called it “strange” that Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, which had been accused of corruption, had appointed Hunter Biden to its board of directors — and agreed to pay Hunter Biden’s company “more than a million dollars a year.” This was to stop a prosecution that involved his son Hunter, a true quid pro quo. Then there was the deal with China that yielded his son an exorbitant amount of money. It proved to be worthwhile for China, but devastating to America, with the lucrative deals Biden afforded them.
Look at his 8 years in the Obama administration. Did they make America great? No, they told us to get used to not having manufacturing in our country again. Why would you think he can lead America to greatness now when he did nothing for 40 plus years. He wants to eliminate fracking. He wants to stop all coal mining. He wants to spend millions if not trillions on the new clean deal.
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is nearly complete and can power up to 1 million homes. These farms cover a massive area and no one has talked about the negative impact they may have. Remember that every action has an equal reaction. Look how California is doing with renewable energy. They are experiencing controlled blackouts. He was bashed by Kamala Harris during the primary debates and then he turns around and picks her for vice president. Do you really think he made that choice.
Take a long look at Kamala Harris’s history. She is pro-choice, wants open borders, plans to defund and dismantle the police department, close the prisons, dismantle ICE and the list goes on and on.
Look at the streets of Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Portland. Is this what we want in America? I hope not! Cast your vote based on your intellect and not hate.
Clair Moyer lives in Lewisburg.