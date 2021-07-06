I hold liberal conservative views. As you might suspect I am often confused. I believe that every American citizen who has the legal right to vote should be allowed to vote.
If it were possible, it’s not, I also think that there should be some test showing that you, as the prospective voter, have some grasp of our history and government similar to the test given to become a naturalized citizen.
As explanation for this, I’ll defer to the old argument that you need to show some driving proficiency steering a car before you get a driver’s license. Yet anyone can vote, steer the ship of state, no matter how out of touch and ignorant they may be. These folks run the spectrum of political thought and no thought at all.
I am very aware that many Americans, most of them Black Americans, were malevolently, and in some cases violently, denied the right to vote. This forcefully changed 60 years ago, though that change took decades to seep deeply into America’s fabric.
Today, all who want to vote, can. Again, maybe shouldn’t, but can. Many who identify themselves as Democrat, Republican or the fluid middle agree that a voter should have some sort of government issued voter identification.
I voted for Donald Trump, yet I know that voter fraud at the national level is insignificant so the argument yes or no about voter ID doesn’t concern me as much as this: Why are those who identify themselves as liberal/progressive belittling Black Americans?
During this ID argument I repeatedly hear from the left that many Black Americans are not capable of securing ID. I’ve heard the reasons, and these mostly have to do with convenience, the ability of the person to go and get the credentials. If something is important to an individual they will go and get it.
I know the history of voter suppression in America. This ain’t it. Personally, I am not going to die on the hill of ID or no ID. I am just uneasy with any political cohort using an ethnic group to scapegoat its aims.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg