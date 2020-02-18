Are we willing to sell our tattered democracy and battered Constitution nearer to destruction for a president and a Trumpified Republican Party because of an economy that Mr. Trump repeatedly lies about with great exaggeration? I began writing this on the day after Trump’s State of the Union address which included a series of lies about the economy. While I know many Trump supporters don’t want to be bothered with facts, I hope that some might care about evidence.
This was also the day in which Republican Senators would vote to acquit the president. His failure to provide witnesses and records to the House surely demonstrates that he obstructed Congress from carrying out its constitutional duty to investigate presidential actions.
There is little question that he withheld appropriated funds to Ukraine for his own political benefit — an action which the GAO has determined to be illegal. Some Republican senators admitted that what he did was wrong, but it wasn’t impeachable. Foreign interference in our elections was a great concern of the Constitution’s framers. They also feared a president with too much power.
Congress has for too long ceded too much power to the presidency. Now with their defense of the indefensible, the Senate is telling Trump you can do whatever you want because the Constitution doesn’t count. A terrifying thought indeed. Senators who swore an oath to seek the truth have conducted a sham of an impeachment trial by permitting no testimony or evidence. The first time this has ever happened in the history of presidential and judicial impeachment trials. How can you seek the truth and deny evidence?
Trump’s claim that we now have the best economy ever is false. It’s hard to know whether he believes this or is lying, but we know it isn’t true. Facts are stubborn things, but we had greater GDP growth during the Carter, Johnson, Kennedy and Clinton administrations, some significantly so. There was greater job growth in the last 35 months of Obama’s administration than during the first 35 months of Trump’s administrations. Trump brags about energy independence but fails to mention that this occurred before he took office. The reader has two choices, believe the liar in chief or the facts. I fear that too many prefer ignorance over the truth.
I don’t question that our economy is growing. It has grown for the last 10 years. The economy was somewhat sluggish but growing when Trump took office. He likes to tell how bad the economy was when he took office, but it was Obama who took office in the middle of the great recession of 2008. Here are two factors that should be considered when looking at our current economic growth. First, it is being financed by the massive debt we are now accumulating. For our growth, we are making the future pay our bills.
The tax cut demonstrated massive hypocrisy on the part of Republicans. Trump’s unremitting attacks on environmental regulations benefits the bottom lines of business, but it means they can increase profits while they poison the rest of us with toxic wastes. Corporations love to outsource their costs to us and we pay with our health.
It should no longer upset me, but many of the letters which appear in this paper in defense of the president are filled with the same lies, twisted facts, and misinformation that Trump spews.
There is one great source of fake news today and that is the mouth and Twitter feed of Donald Trump.
There are now more than 15,000 documented examples of Trump’s lies and misinformation. It seems one must enter the fantasy world of Donald Trump in order to believe anything he says. To think that he mocked the Sermon on the Mount at the National Prayer Breakfast and his adoring Trumpites laughed. Have they and their religious leaders traded their beliefs for temporal power?
We have a duty as voting citizens to be well informed. To accept what Donald Trump says is to be grossly misinformed.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.