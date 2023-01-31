Voters in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties — and two other counties — get an extra day at the polls today when they get to select the state’s newest senator.
Those registered voters who live in the 27th District shouldn’t miss this chance to make a difference in the Valley and throughout the state by picking one of the well-intentioned candidates to fill the vacancy. Voters do not need to be affiliated with a party to vote today.
Democrat Patricia Lawton and Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver are on the ballot to replace John Gordner in the 27th District. Gordner resigned late last year to take a spot on Sen. Kim Ward’s staff. Libertarian Thomas Anderson is waging a write-in campaign after state officials ruled he didn’t clear all the hurdles needed to get on the ballot.
If Lawton or Culver win, they would become the 17th woman in the state Senate. A surprise write-in win for Anderson would make him the only Libertarian in the 50-person Senate.
“I want to encourage all voters to get out and vote and make their voice heard. I am honored for those who will be casting their vote for me and I am grateful there are two great women in this race,” Lawton said.
Culver’s political experience and significant Republican voter registration in the district probably make her the favorite. Conversely, she is also running for election in areas where many people don’t know her. Remember, until this year, her House district didn’t include Montour County and now she will be on the ballot in Columbia and Montour counties and parts of Luzerne, all most foreign territory for her.
Additionally, hats off to all of the election workers overseeing today’s election. The Valley has had a series of special elections in recent years and they’ve come off flawlessly. Three more special elections are scheduled in Western Pennsylvania next week, races that will decide the majority in the state House.
It isn’t easy or cheap to pull these off, but local election officials have assured us they are ready. Should Culver win, another special election would be needed to replace her seat in the House.
Regardless of political leaning, take the opportunity to vote today if you live in the 27th District. Pennsylvania’s government, once the House gets everything in order, has a new look under Gov. Josh Shapiro and at least the appearance of bipartisanship in the new year.
The next senator will have a role in that rebirth so make sure to be part of this vital process.
