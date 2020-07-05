The pulse of Valley voters, four months from the presidential election, is exactly where we thought it would be: Divided.
The American electorate, including voters in our region to whom The Daily Item spoke for our latest installment of Pulse of the Voters, has unquestionably grown less united over the past three-plus years. The division might not be significantly wider than it was when Donald Trump won the presidency four Novembers ago, but the trenches are deeper.
With President Trump, there has never been lot of grey area for voters. There wasn’t much to begin with, but the sides have become more ingrained in their beliefs.
As with all presidential elections, there are a dozen key issues heading into November, ranging from judges and business regulations to foreign policy and the environment. But as 2020 has reached its midway point, three issues — the always-critical economy, the president’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing racial divide — have emerged as the focal points.
The economy was set to be the president’s calling card in 2020 before the nation shut down in March. There are signs of recovery — the stock market has stabilized and regained some of its losses and unemployment has slowed — but millions of Americans are still out of work. The president knew the economy was his go-to, the reason he pushed so hard to get businesses back open.
But without following the science, the recent spikes in coronavirus cases nationally might backfire on the economy’s return. Numerous states are shutting businesses again as cases spike, again highlighting the federal government’s putrid response to this pandemic.
Even the pandemic has been brushed aside at times in recent weeks and racial tensions have rocked the nation. The president has, unfortunately, poured gas when a call for unity should have been the desired response.
The president’s supporters say his hands were tied when it came to the pandemic and the economy. He’s played the best hand with the cards he has been dealt. He has handled the nation’s racial divide the way a leader should: With an iron fist, they say.
His opponents feel the exact opposite on all three issues. In their view, Trump has displayed a level of incompetence that shows he is unfit for another term.
Along with the noted lack of grey area for voters to reside, it is also rare for someone to support the president on one issue but oppose him on others.
The sides are clearly drawn and aren’t likely to change significantly by November. The small number of stragglers in the middle will have a lot to say in four months. What the top issues are to that group will determine America’s future.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.