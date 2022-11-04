I once cared for a woman with hysterical blindness. She coped by believing she was blind. I asked the doctor how best to address her delusion and was told, “when she says she can not see, tell her to look.”
We live in what was once the greatest nation in the world, a free people with a free press, judicial, executive, and legislative branches of government that protected her people regardless of personal beliefs and values. The constitution and the right to vote to empower our sovereignty. Under Democrat rule, those branches are corrupted resulting in constant threats to the people.
Violence is on the rise, children are uneducated, the economy has greatly suffered, animals are mistreated in research experiments, and abortion is allowed to late-term pregnancies.
Our border has been opened allowing an influx of nearly 2 million outsiders this year to invade along with an endless supply of Fentanyl to destroy our young. The Justice Department targets anyone who threatens those in power through unconstitutional warrants and tactics and has doubled and armed the IRS. There are more external threats to our country today than two years ago.
Votes matter. It is time to look to see. It is time to listen to hear. It is time to think to vote appropriately Republican. If you refuse to do so, may God help us. And may you open your warm and safe homes and stocked pantries to those who cannot afford those commodities this winter and coming years.
Janet Comrey,
Danville