I do not know what the judges are thinking, if they even are about anything but themselves.
President Biden and Gov. Wolf put mandates into place to protect us from this virus and they overrule them. The fact is we must be protected because many of us follow what others do or say instead of getting educated. Oh with the death rate rising some are slowly learning but it is at a high cost.
It is a sad day when politicians and others count votes and not human lives. These are not ordinary times, get vaccinated.
Dolores Starks,
Millmont