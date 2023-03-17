It seems that the concern today is about fair and equitable elections, and that is a noble calling. In order to bring that to fruition, I believe that the Republican Party should take a page from the Democratic playbook to bring equity to the voting booth, and maybe finally give Democrats a run for their money.
By that I mean, vote early and often, harvest ballots, stuff the ballot box and, of course, tamper with and rig the electronics on the voting machine. This would certainly bring elections closer to “equity” more-so than anything else.
If anyone believes that these things do not happen I’ve got some ocean front property for sale in Arizona you might be interested in!
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown