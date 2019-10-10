In the Oct. 5 edition of The Daily Item buried on page 3 was the Associated Press News article entitled “U.S. Unemployment Rate reaches 50-year low.” The article went on to say “Unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in September, the lowest level in nearly 5 decades.”
Even though I question why The Daily Item did not place this on the front page, I’m thankful they at least printed this historic news event. Unfortunately, you will never hear about this in the major news organization, i.e. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS to name a few. Most news organizations and the liberal-controlled U.S. Congress are filled with hatred and animosity toward our president.
In various local letters to the editor, the same holds true of this hatred. We conservatives living here in the Susquehanna Valley that are labeled “deplorable, blue-collar, con-educated, factory workers, farmers” are those that voted for President Trump in 2016 and will do so again in 2020.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg