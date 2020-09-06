I am not voting just for a person, I am voting to uphold the Constitution. I am voting for the Second Amendment. I am voting to save all the unborn children. Abortion is premeditated murder.
I’m voting for the freedom of religion, I’m voting for our brothers in blue.
Without them this country would be lawless and you see what’s happening in the streets now.
I’m voting to keep America great. I’m voting for our military to keep them strong that they can defend this country. I’m voting that our children can grow up in a safe environment with no racism, no hatred, that we can show love.
I am not voting for socialism. Socialism is next to communism. This is one of the most important elections that we have ever had.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg