A bipartisan common-sense bill, Act 77, implements a new voting system with verifiable paper records and a post-election audit, among other steps to ensure the integrity of our votes. As important, the act allows voting by mail.
The process is easy and secure. You can either call the county election office to get a ballot application or apply online using a government ID (such as a driver’s license). The signature on the mail-in ballot will be compared to that on the ID for verification. And of course, you cannot vote again at the polls.
In his Letter to the Editor of May 8, Pastor Butch Woolsey objects to voting by mail and says “vote in person, the right way.” That might be easy if you work mostly on Sundays. But if you have to supervise kids; work a 10-hour shift or two jobs; wait for a ride, walk or use a wheelchair; shop and prepare meals; or help your elderly parent; forget getting to the polls.
A historic 58 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters voted in our 2018 midterm elections. Usually, on average, it’s roughly 40 percent. The Pennsylvania Department of State reports that, for the 2016 presidential election, 70.11 percent of registered voters went to the polls.
The important right and duty to vote should be exercised by more people. Pastor Woolsey wrote “do not let them take that right away.” I agree! Voting by mail helps and, by the way, polling places are not closing.
Carolyn Coldren,
Lewisburg