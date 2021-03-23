We know that Congressmen Thompson and Keller voted no to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Not one Republican voted in favor of a bill that 65% of Americans support.
When I see how Thompson and Keller vote in Washington, it appears they’re following the “vote the way the least informed voter in your district would vote.” Follow the party line, no matter how counterproductive!
The pandemic took the lives of more than 535,000 Americans, leaving many in financial ruin. The act provides relief for struggling families and health care for those who need it.
The Act provides relief to schools; Keller sits on the Education subcommittee, yet voted not to assist our local schools.
Keller and Thompson voted in favor of the fundamentally flawed 2017 Tax Law, a scam that cost $2 trillion, benefitted wealthy shareholders and highly paid executives, but say the American Rescue Plan is too expensive!
Keller and Thompson should stop underestimating voter intelligence. We know who in Washington has our backs and votes on our behalf.
Margie Swoboda,
Julian