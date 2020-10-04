The right to vote is only as strong as the want to show up and have your vote counted when it matters the most.
Continued attacks by President Donald Trump and Republicans regarding the sanctity of elections are exhausting, obtuse and more than a little bit worrisome.
The president has repeatedly said the only way he can lose the election next month is if it is rigged. This offers him an easy excuse, creating a platform for him to challenge what will be legitimate results.
Make no mistake, the attack on mail-in voting and other parts of the election process are part of a larger attempt to limit people from voting.
No one would disagree that voter fraud strips away a foundational element of citizenship. But screaming “voter fraud” time after time is not helpful because the idea of widespread voter fraud is a myth. As we have written in this space previously, the cry for widespread voter fraud remains a solution in search of a problem.
According to a review report by the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan think tank, the rate of voter fraud in three different elections was “between 0.0003 percent and 0.0025 percent.” A separate investigation from the Loyola Law School showed 31 “credible allegations of voter impersonation” among more than 1 billion votes cast from 2000 to 2015.
“Numerous other studies, including one commissioned by the Trump administration, have reached the same conclusion” about voter fraud, the Brennan Center wrote.
Throwing gas on this simmering fire by racing to social media to falsely claim — without all of the needed information — ballots for one candidate were found in a dumpster or floating in a river, is irresponsible and reckless. It is designed to create more confusion and less confidence in the process.
Far too often many Americans ignore that fundamental right for any number of reasons. Four years ago, 138 million Americans voted, about 57 percent of eligible voters; in Pennsylvania, 61 percent of residents eligible voted in 2016.
Those numbers need to be higher and we should do everything in our power to get as many Americans voting — legally and timely — as possible. The more people that vote, the greater representation of the nation’s true north star.
The process has worked for generations. It will work again in November.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.