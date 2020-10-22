Over the course of the past few weeks, The Daily Item has published several stories about issues surrounding voting in the Valley, particularly focused on mail-in ballots. Recent stories highlighting local issues include delays in getting mail-in ballots out to voters following a challenge to the Green Party candidacy in Pennsylvania, incorrect ballots being sent out and an incorrect deadline date printed on mail-in instructions.
None of the issues were more concerning than news of voters being unable to complete the mail-in voting process in person in Union County despite election laws clearly indicating the practice is appropriate and legal.
The most frustrating, disappointing and unacceptable part of the Union County story is that some of those tasked with managing the election didn’t seem to understand the rules in place.
Act 77, passed last year, created a series of new voting policies in Pennsylvania, including the expansion of mail-in and absentee ballots in the commonwealth. According to the law, voters “for any or no reason” have the right to request, receive, fill out and cast mail-in or absentee ballots in the same visit to county election offices.
Commissioner Chair Preston Boop admitted he wasn’t aware of the new in-person voting rule. On Monday, he said, “This is not a situation where you can just walk in the door and vote.” Following Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, where county leaders were peppered with election questions, Boop said, “Now, I understand you can walk in and proceed.”
Monday was the final day for voters to register in Pennsylvania, so it was likely a busier day than normal. But for county officials to deny voters a chance to complete the process — from start to the finish — is troubling.
It’s troubling because election officials and county leaders across the state knew this wave was coming. While mail-in ballots would have increased in 2020 because they were available to everyone, the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to some who would otherwise have voted in person to do so through the mail.
They seem overwhelmed at best, unprepared at worst.
Greg Katherman, Union County’s director of elections and voter registration, this week encouraged voters to be patient and plan ahead. Katherman and Nathan Savidge, the election chair in Northumberland County, urged voters to make an appointment.
That is smart and proactive. But those who stop in must not be turned away again. The voters’ time is important and valuable too.
And if more staffing is needed, it should have already been hired.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.