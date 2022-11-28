District Attorney Larry Krasner of Philadelphia will undergo an impeachment process in Harrisburg (today and Wednesday). He is not charged with any crimes. Certain Pennsylvania politicians don’t like his ideas or official approach in Philly District Attorney’s Office.
The Daily Item reported he won elections by landslides in 2017 and again in 2021 by 40-50%!
Don’t see how the General Assembly Senate can justify this action.
Let the people of Philadelphia decide on DA Krasner’s performance not some outside politicians.
Joseph Brzostowski
Milton