Penn State will become the ninth Big Ten university to sell beer to the general public at its home football games beginning Saturday. It is easy to understand the why regarding the likely financial windfall. It’s not so easy to understand the why the introduction into that setting — a college sporting event — makes sense.
For now, we will take a wait-and-see approach. The only Big Ten schools that don’t sell beer in their stadiums are Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin, so Penn State does move into the majority.
When the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions meet Northwestern on Saturday, fans will have the opportunity to purchase what will be an overpriced beer for consumption inside the stadium, likely continuing a trend that began hours earlier in the parking lots and rolling fields nearby.
All fans who are 21 or older and want to purchase a beer inside the Beaver Stadium will have to show a valid government-issued ID. One good safety net is the IDs will be scanned to confirm they are official and legal. Fans will then be given a wristband acknowledging the legal age to drink and an appropriately scanned ID.
Fans can buy two 16-ounce cans at a time and sales will stop at the end of the third quarter.
Stations will be set up around Beaver Stadium to sell beer. They will not be located near the student section, which hosts thousands of students who are under legal drinking age. According to The Associated Press, students could drink beer in the student section if they are 21.
The fan experience at Penn State is among one of the best in the nation. It is that way because of the product on the field, but also because of everything that goes into a beautiful fall Saturday, which often begins with an early morning tailgate and a beverage and continues onto into the evening or even early morning hours depending on the timing of kickoff.
The overwhelming majority of fans are responsible. They are at the stadium to cheer on the Nittany Lions and have a good time responsibly. A smaller group are there for the party — which is a good reason, too — and who probably benefit from a 3- to 4-hour window without any alcohol.
Penn State will undoubtedly make money on the program. The hope is it doesn’t come at a price for many fans and doesn’t endanger a student population, a demographic that can be susceptible to trouble in that setting. The cost-benefit analysis will be something to pay close attention to moving forward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.