In a recent article, “Tough times during summer” by Larry Hendricks, about trout fishing in this intense heat. I have fished for trout for 70 years, and the one important lesson I learned is when water temps are 68 degrees and above you don’t fish. Trout will stress out and drown after being caught in these conditions.
I know Penns Creek has been above 70 this year and I put up my fly rod in early June, because of the high temps.
He mentions the trout will be in deeper water or where cooler water is entering the creek from a feeder stream or spring. He is absolutely correct, they are there trying to survive the elements and are vulnerable to all predators, fishermen, etc., in low water. I don’t encourage and wish he would not encourage this until the water temperature comes down.
Gary Poole,
Shamokin Dam