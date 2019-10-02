Medical marijuana has become all the rage. In Pennsylvania, it is currently approved as a treatment for everything from anxiety to epilepsy. Understandably minimal research has been done on the uses of marijuana since it is still classified as a Schedule I drug by the DEA meaning there is no recognized medical use and limiting the ability to do research.
In an article in The Daily Item (Sept. 22) it states that “cannabis remains little understood ... even by physicians controlling access to the state’s medical program.” In the article, a doctor who has certified more than 500 patients to use marijuana stated that she doesn’t know the right strength to prescribe. As a physician, this concerns me.
There are medicines in common use prior to the FDA that were grandfathered, but otherwise, all medicines must undergo rigorous testing demonstrating safety and efficacy before receiving approval. Clearly none of this has been done with marijuana. All indications are based on the least reliable evidence of case reports, people stating it works for them.
The concern seems to have been more on what is politically popular and the anticipated jobs creased and tax revenues to be collected than on science. It may be that once studies are done, marijuana is shown to have real benefits that outweigh the risks (which exist and are being downplayed), but for now we don’t know.
Not that long ago physicians were told to eliminate pain and that opiates were safe to use for that purpose. We’ve seen the effects of that. I hope the medical marijuana experiment doesn’t end up with the same disastrous outcome.
Robin Stuckey,
Northumberland