Tuesday, Feb. 4, was the first day in almost 19 years that I didn’t put my stethoscope around my neck when I started my day. Why? Because we no longer will see patients at UPMC Sunbury.
It broke my heart. I felt and continue to feel like we are letting everyone in the area down. It’s hard to believe that I can’t go and take care of my patients. We were not perfect, no one is. But everytime I walked in those doors my soul purpose was to take care of my patients to the best of my ability. Whether it be a breathing treatment in the emergency department or on the floor, a EKG anywhere, a bipap or ventilator in the ICU or ER or simply a warm blanket, I took care of my patients. They became like family to me because that’s how we would treat our patients. Like we would want our family treated. We were a family.
I am sorry for my community that we can’t be the ones to take care of you. Please know that we are so sorry we can’t anymore. Please know that I wish I could snap my fingers and make it all better but I can’t. I am just so sorry. When one door closes another opens. So I guess we just have to wait for that door. Thank you for letting me take care of you. God bless.
Julie Kantz,
Port Trevorton