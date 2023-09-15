Why are we allowing Congress, both parties, to allow the corruption of the Biden administration to allow the blackmailing of the United Stated by Ukraine to cover up and remain silent of the corruption, both past and present, of then vice president and now dictator Biden and his son, Hunter?
The United States has committed approximately $5.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including approximately $4.6 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Then on June 1, the Department of Defense (DOD) announced the authorization of a presidential drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $700 million, tailored to meet critical Ukrainian needs for today’s fight.
This authorization is the 11th drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.
Then on his surprise trip to Kiev on Feb. 20, Biden has stated the following: An additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance — on top of the more than $50 billion already provided — for shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars and other aid but no new advanced weaponry.
Why are we so involved in this war with money and equipment when we have so many things that need attended to in America? Such as border security, homelessness, etc.
We need to demand this stops immediately.
Chris Skelly,
Selinsgrove