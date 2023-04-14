Sunbury Code Enforcement will be conducting a walk-around inspection of the City of Sunbury June 5-9.
Items that will be addressed include:
n Weeds, rubbish, garbage, tires, indoor furniture/appliances: These items must be taken care of on a regular basis. Grass and weeds above 10 inches, tires without rims, indoor furniture/appliances visible in the exterior will all be handled via “Quality of Life Ticketing.”
n Broken windows.
n Properties that are under protected from the weather, i.e. missing siding, roofs, paint.
n Re-examinations of sidewalks.
Our staff will be available to help educate citizens about the importance of renter’s insurance.
We will have information on the benefits of renters insurance on hand. Please ask. We also would like to encourage property owners to build into their leases that renters insurance is highly recommended to protect both owner and tenants.
Anyone with tips and/or concerns please call Code Enforcement 570-286-4207. All tips are confidential. Thank you in advance for making Sunbury a better place to live and raise our children.
Jeffrey S. Wojciechowski,
Public Safety Supervisor