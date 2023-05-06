Is war with China coming? Experts say:
Captain J. Fanell, Office of Naval Intelligence, U.S. Pacific Fleet: "Past American administrations have neglected the importance of having a navy that can fight and win wars at sea. The Navy is a national disgrace and is not capable of defending not just our interest in the Indo-Pacific, but even in defending our homeland. Failure to take action threatens the security of America. To stop this decline, we need a Naval Production Act that will restore American sea power today. The U.S. Navy is already stretched thin."
Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute: "China is ready for war and America is ill-prepared for it. The one thing we know is China is making fast preparations for war now. People in the Pentagon, Oval Office, are pretending not to notice."
Air Force General Mike Minihan, Deputy Commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command: "The U.S. will be at war with China in two years. I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me will fight in 2025.” Minihan said because both Taiwan and the U.S. will have presidential elections in 2024, the U.S. will be “distracted,” and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have an opportunity to move on Taiwan.
Dr. Ross Babbage, Center for Strategic Assessments in Washington DC.: "A major war in the Indo-Pacific is more likely now than at any other time since World War II. I am convinced that the challenges facing the United States are serious, and its citizens need to become aware of them. China would probably launch a lightning air, sea and cyber assault to seize control of key strategic targets on Taiwan within hours, before the United States and allies could intervene. China has more than 1,350 ballistic and cruise missiles to strike U.S. and allied forces in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and American-held territories in the Western Pacific. There’s the difficulty the United States would face waging war thousands of miles across the Pacific against an adversary that has the world’s largest navy and Asia’s biggest air force. These operations would most likely be accompanied by cyber offensives to disrupt electricity, gas, water, transport, health care and other public services. The U.S. economy is dependent on Chinese resources and manufactured goods, many with military applications. American consumers rely on Chinese products from electronics to furniture to shoes. A war would halt this trade. Supply chains need to be reconfigured to shift production to the United States or allied nations, and the United States must pursue a strategic drive to restore its dominance in global manufacturing".
These are a few of the warnings from experts on this subject.
President George Washington stated on January 8, 1790: "To be prepared for war is one of the most effective means of preserving peace."
Joe Rebar,
Shamokin