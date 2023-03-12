New Northumberland County Children & Youth Service boss Leslie Ward steps into one of the most critical roles in any county with an understanding of the difficulty of the task at hand and what challenges lie ahead.
Her life experiences, both as someone who has worked in social services and whose family has struggled with issues as well, she said make her an ideal leader for the vital service.
Clearly, she has a passion for the role. That is evident in how she talks about the almost impossible job and the faith that county commissioners — who unanimously approved her for the role — have in her.
And in a profession long hampered by turnover in staff, due to a number of factors, having someone engaged and passionate is key.
Ward has worked with Northumberland’s C&Y group for nearly a decade, She has been acting administrator for a month, following the departure of Katrina Gownley in February.
She first started working with families as a drug and alcohol counselor at White Deer Run before she was hired in Northumberland County nine years ago. Ward has had a wide range of roles in the county, including as a front-line caseworker. She was the first supervisor of the Family Treatment Court established in 2018 and oversaw the General Protective Services Unit and Independent Living program.
“I fell in love with this job,” said Ward, most recently the director of social services for the county. “It’s stressful but rewarding. I knew this was where I belong. I like trying to help people.”
Ward hopes her personal experiences can impact the families the county helps, and the department she will help oversee. She said her son, now 25, is five years in recovery from drug addiction.
“I will always give back, especially when it comes to drug and alcohol because I’ve been down this road as a parent,” she said.
She understands the department is understaffed — she said C&Y in the county is working at about 51 percent staffing — and overworked. Too many cases for too few workers, with one number — cases — continuing to rise while the hope is to maintain and increase current staffing levels to fill in gaps.
Ward called her caseworkers “amazing human beings,” those who often have to deal with people and families on theisr worst days. It is a mentally and physically exhausting job that can wear people down.
Ward understands that and is ready to tackle that challenge.
We wish her well.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.