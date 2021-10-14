In response to Lana Gulden’s My Turn (Oct. 10) about Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it was a nice letter absolutely shredding history. She regales us with the many accomplishments of the North, Central and South American inhabitants. I too am in awe of what they did. But as with all of the inhabitants of that area, they also practiced genocide, slavery, wars of conquest, torture, and human sacrifice.
But Columbus was bad.
The people who built Chaco Canyon didn’t live there for the scenery. The adobe homes high up in the cliffs were built to protect against attack from neighboring tribes.
As with slavery, the story, or should I say half story goes on. Progressives would have us think slavery only started when the slaves were placed on the ships. No mention is ever made that it was Africans who captured the slaves and sold them.
No mention is made that it was Muslims who ran the slave operations, and without whom slavery would have been nigh impossible. No mention is made of the Muslims capturing more than 1 million Europeans for slavery, treating them far worse than African slaves.
But Columbus was bad.
To mention those things, one runs the risk of being labeled racist or anti-Muslim. By the standards of those in Africa and the Americas of the time, Columbus would have been seen as soft-hearted.
Now Ms. Gulden, you’re welcome to criticize Columbus and what he did all you want, and wish he had never started his trip.
His voyage led although indirectly to the United States and all the accomplishments this country has achieved, where human sacrifice, genocide, slavery, and torture are outlawed.
History can be ugly, but to only choose politically correct parts to make a point is dishonest.
William J. Folk,
McClure