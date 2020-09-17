Five thousand dollars would feed a lot of people, beautify our parks, assist foster children, etc. Our Snyder County Republican Commissioners decided to pay an outside firm to check the signatures on mail-in/absentee ballots on taxpayers’ expense.
The money could be used elsewhere in the county. What are they afraid of the Democrats winning in November? I don’t think we ever had a problem before.
Is $5,000 a waste? You decide in the upcoming election.
I choose are the Republicans scared?
Tina Burgess,
Selinsgrove