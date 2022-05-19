I happen to be one of the Republicans referred to as “liars, racists, sexists, homophobes and cheaters” by a recent letterwriter. I feel rather strongly about Democrats who support many of the failed policies they practice but I don’t lump everyone in one basket and declare them all to be anything, much less the vicious names he assigned to all Republicans.
As for packing the courts, we still have nine supreme court justices, no more, no less since 1869. It’s the Democrats who wish to pack the court, since they are in the minority. You should do your homework before you tell lies. The First Amendment gives all of us the right to free speech.
The writer would take away our right to participate in civil dialogue and be a part of our democracy because we don’t think like him or say the things he agrees with. If he doesn’t like what he hears, it is a lie. No proof one way or the other, it’s a lie. People who think like that are the reason we have the First Amendment to begin with.
I don’t recall hearing of one instance where a conservative group, club or institution refused to allow a liberal progressive gathering or presentation. Nor have I heard of conservative college students verbally abusing or physically attacking liberals. I’ve heard of many instances of the left attacking and refusing to allow conservatives to speak.
It’s easier to brand us as seditious liars than to hear the truth and face up to it. As for wasting valuable time, the wasted time was in the reading.
Hal Thomas,
Danville