Another wonderful product of our government’s love of spending money we don’t even have is its ineptness and outright dereliction of responsibility in accounting for, prosecuting and recovering the huge amounts of money stolen every day from various programs.
It is not unusual to read about a criminal stealing $20 million yet fined only $4 million. Even if the entire theft cannot actually be recovered the symbolism for the entire amount is appropriate.
The Paycheck Protection Program was a fund of $800 billion intended mainly to help small businesses and other organizations hit by the COVID crisis so they could maintain payrolls and hire back laid off staff. Lo and behold I found out researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis concluded that “three-quarters of its benefits went to unintended recipients, including business owners, creditors and suppliers, rather than to workers.” It added “due to differences in the typical incomes of those varied constituencies, it also ended up being quite regressive compared with other major COVID-19 relief programs, as it benefited high-income households much more.”
The study also found that preserving jobs was expensive, estimating that the PPP cost taxpayers around $4 for each $1 of wages and benefits that went to workers in jobs that were saved.
Despite the intention that a greater share of the benefits would go to lower-income households, the Fed economists cited an analysis estimating that 72 percent of PPP funds went to the top 20 percent of households in terms of income! Even if some of this money was appropriately disbursed, most was not. Despite these alternate facts the administration and Congress continue to tout the program as one of great success, just like politicians of both parties do no matter what is proven otherwise.
Why did the law not include clear and stringent requirements that recipients must have legally certified that the money could neither be accepted by those not intended nor for non-intended purposes, and if anyone did divert it criminal penalties would be imposed, no excuses? Like every government money program in existence they knew it would be open to theft with Defense, Medicare and Disability programs being prime examples.
Will most of the money be recouped? Don’t hold your breaths. And besides, this money is borrowed, and added onto an already enormous national debt, it means future generations will pay interest on stolen money. There are those in Congress who truly think money grows on Liabilitus unendicus trees and those trees never die.
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville