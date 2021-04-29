The far left and the Democrats are only after power and control.
The Biden administration, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and most Democrats do not have one bone in their body to care for Americans. They only want control and abuse power to divide America.
They live by double standards, opening the borders to millions of illegals who are getting free housing, food and money. They want protection, but the citizens of the United State are not protected.
The president and vice president refuse to visit the border or protect our citizens as we spend billions of dollars foolishly.
Nancylynne Miller,
Sunbury