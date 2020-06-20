On June 16, the Union County commissioners wisely if tacitly acknowledged that they did not have the authority to pass a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance. These ordinances violate the Constitution of the United States, which establishes the courts as the appropriate forum for contesting laws and executive orders. Nevertheless, two of our commissioners, Jeff Reber and Preston Boop, spent precious time and taxpayer dollars drafting (and signing) a ceremonial resolution affirming their values.
Taxpayers have a right to know what this has cost us in terms of office staff, commissioners’ time and solicitor’s time.
Unenforceable though it is, the resolution may generate confusion about what is legal in Union County. Accordingly, we want to reassure residents that no laws have changed and our existing gun-safety laws are still enforceable, including but not limited to: Background checks on all transfers of handguns; disarmament of convicted domestic abusers and subjects of contested final protection from abuse orders; and prohibitions on carrying firearms in sensitive places such as school grounds, unless one is authorized to do so.
We also recommend checking with the Pennsylvania State Police in case anyone is unsure about our gun-safety laws.
Shari Jacobson,
Union Township