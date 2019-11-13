Two days of impeachment hearings begin today in Washington, marking the fourth time in U.S. history the House of Representatives has undertaken an impeachment inquiry.
The inquiry will attempt to determine if President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s family while withholding Congressionally approved military aid. And, if so, did that violate President Trump’s oath of office.
According to an online poll conducted across 22 states by CNHI newspapers, nearly 55 percent of 1,832 respondents said they would watch at least some if not all of the impeachment proceedings. The poll also revealed a large number of people — 77 percent, nearly 8 in 10 — said they do not expect the hearings to change their personal views on impeachment.
Three witnesses will testify this week — William Taylor, George Kent and Maria Yovanovitch. Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Kent, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, will testify today. Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, testifies Friday.
The hearings mark the first public inquiries into the case. They will be televised nationally and The Daily Item will provide a live stream at dailyitem.com beginning Wednesday morning.
It is our hope these hearings offer each of us the opportunity to make our decisions about what did or did not happen between President Trump and Ukraine.
Consider another poll, this one at dailyitem.com, that shows that 82 percent of people have already decided which presidential candidate they will vote for in 2020, despite the fact the field still features more than a dozen candidates. There are 51 weeks until election day and nothing will change their mind.
That is why it is so important to watch this week. Most of us won’t be able to watch all of it. But watch some of it and make your own judgments.
Stay off social media, a breeding ground of opinions often void of facts. Question why something is being asked and why something else isn’t.
The next few days will shape America over the next year and beyond. It is vital to decide for yourself what is right or wrong and hold onto that belief, no matter what someone tweets, writes or says.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.