It really is sad that those of us who are working hard to recover from the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to help lift others up along the way also must be constanty worried about those trying to rip us off.
In the wake of multiple data breaches within corporate computer systems across the nation, we have no choice but to remain extra vigilant, scanning our bank, tax and credit records, constantly on the lookout for malicious or criminal intrusions.
Last week, we learned of another situation.
State officials announced that fraudsters have been applying for unemployment benefits using stolen identities obtained in previous data breaches across the nation. In a briefing to the public, state Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Director Maj. Jeremy Richard and Department of Banking and Securities Deputy Secretary for Financial Services Tim Arthun urged residents to watch out for fraud and report any suspicious activity.
“Fraud is an unfortunate byproduct of any disaster, and we are seeing the proof of that during the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Berrier said. “It’s frustrating that thousands of data breaches that occurred outside of L&I, and outside of the control of consumers who often had no choice but to give companies their personal data, are now resulting in widespread unemployment fraud attempts.”
Berrier said L&I is employing numerous fraud-detection measures, including software that verifies the identities of all new unemployment applicants.
But as we know, thieves are constantly working to thwart the systems.
“Realize it can happen to you,” said Maj. Richard of the Pennsylvania State Police. “If you have been a victim, don’t be embarrassed. Instead, report it to law enforcement. The Pennsylvania State Police works closely with its local, state and federal law enforcement partners to investigate fraud, identify theft and scams. The sooner law enforcement knows, the better the chances are of recovering your money and catching the scammers,” he said.
State officials encourage anyone with concerns to visit the website — www.uc.pa.gov — and click on the link “Report Fraud” to learn more about the warning signs of unemployment benefits fraud, how to report it, and the steps you can take if you believe you have become a victim.
