Human trafficking is human rights abuse, situations in which people profit from the exploitation of others, and it happens right here in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
As our special report “Human trafficking a global, local concern,” published in Sunday’s edition of The Daily Item points out, Pennsylvania ranks 12th in the nation in reported human trafficking cases.
Those who commit human trafficking use force, fraud or coercion to manipulate victims into engaging in sex acts or labor and services in exchange for something of value, according to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania (UJS), which has been providing important information to the public on these insidious, often hidden acts that are criminal offenses on the federal and state levels.
Traffickers prey on people who, through a variety of life circumstances, may be vulnerable, manipulating their victims by strategically building relationships of trust and independence. “These types of grooming behaviors can happen in person or online, and traffickers and their recruiters will often target young people that they perceive to be vulnerable,” the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape notes.
Vulnerable targets may be people who are facing poverty or having trouble paying for basic needs, those in an unstable living situation or dealing with a history of domestic victimizations or sexual assault. They may be young people who have run away from home, in the foster care or juvenile justice systems, have unstable immigration status, have unaddressed mental health needs, have been isolated from family and friends or have a substance abuse issue.
“Traffickers use promises of love, friendship, money and an all-around better life to ‘sell the dream’ to potential victims,” the UJS of Pa. writes.
By understanding the tactics used by human traffickers and recognizing potential signs of abuse, we all can be on the watch for warning signs that may indicate a person is being harmed or trafficked.
These “red flags” can include controlling or abusive relationships; the lack of access to important documents, such as a driver’s license, passport or credit cards; signs of malnourishment or abuse; tattoos or branding; chronic runaway behaviors; absences from school or work; changes in appearance, mood or behavior and isolation from family or friends.
Any one of us, at any time, might notice a sign, a signal or just a look that could result in the rescue of a person trapped in human trafficking. It’s important that we remain informed and ready to help.
The United Judicial System of Pennsylvania wants all citizens to know that if they suspect someone they know or have met is a victim of human trafficking, they can:
n Call 911 in the event of an emergency
n Call: 1-888-373-7888
n Text: 233733
n Visit online: humantraffickinghotline.org/report-trafficking
Find a safe opportunity to provide those who may be in these situations with the above contact information and speak with them about issuing a report.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of thse editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.