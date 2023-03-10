Kudos to the Pennsylvania State Police.
I was heading out of Vicksburg west on Route 45 Saturday morning when the robbery and stabbing occurred in Mifflinburg. I saw flashing lights in my rearview mirror and pulled over. Six troopers went by me fast enough to rock my Jeep Gladiator. When I got to town, they had the man on the ground handcuffing him.
There was nothing lacking in their response. It’s comforting to know there are still men and women dedicated to protect our local communities.
Michael Zechman,
Mifflinburg