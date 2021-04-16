There were fewer reports of child abuse over the past year. From 30,000 feet, that is good news. In reality, it means many kids are dangerously falling through cracks.
It is just another impact linked to COVID-19, and another reason to push to get students back into schools as safely and as quickly as possible, even as the pandemic trends upward again.
As Dr. Pat Bruno, a Geisinger pediatrician who specializes in child abuse victims, said, “There were fewer eyes on children. That means there were fewer investigations. We know abuse has continued.” Bruno noted Geisinger has seen an increase in head trauma among children.
Reports of child abuse nationwide were down last year by about 400,000, or 20 percent. The impact of COVID-19 was felt immediately. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emergency room visits related to suspected or confirmed child abuse and neglect decreased 53 percent the very first week of the national emergency declaration a year ago, March 15, 2020. Conversely, the percentage of hospitalizations from those visits increased over the same time frame.
Bruno, Dr. Frank Maffei, the chair of Geisinger’s Department of Pediatrics, and the CDC all said the increase can be directly attributed to decreased in-person contact between children and mandated reporters.
Over the past year, everything from school to youth sports and Scouting and church organizations shifted away from in-person activities to remote learning or activities to avoid personal contact as we continued to learn more about the novel coronavirus. That means many of the eyes and ears that can often spot something wrong weren’t around. In many instances, they still aren’t.
When you look at the total impact COVID has had on families, including social isolation, economic uncertainty with the loss of millions of jobs, it can lead to a “greater risk” for abuse at home, Maffei said. “The pandemic effects are profound.”
That means getting as many hands on deck will be critical. The CDC highlights the need for “prevention opportunities,” which cover a wide range of social and economic concerns, including “strengthening families’ economic supports, ensuring family-friendly work policies so that parents can continue to work while balancing childcare responsibilities, and modifying early home visitation practices to be virtual while social distancing measures are in effect.”
There are no easy solutions, but it is a problem we cannot ignore.
