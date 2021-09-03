After the debacle of the Afghanistan withdrawal, and a border open to terrorists and drug dealers, our nation is slowly realizing what other nations have known since Jan. 20 — that we are led by a man of diminished ability. Yet it seems appropriate that he is our president — for we as a nation seem to be suffering from dementia, forgetting who we are and trading our heritage for a government check and promise of free food. In doing so we are saddling our children with a debt of $84,750.61 per person.
When Esau realized he traded his birthright for soup, he wept. I wonder if we even know enough to cry. Instead, we blame one another for our disappointments, and treat each other as enemies.
Perhaps as a nation it’s too late to remember the blessing from God this nation is, imperfect though it be (consisting as it does of flawed people like we all are).
But for those of us who still remember who we are called to be, perhaps if we would stop giving in to fear and hatred, and instead humble ourselves before God, perhaps even now it is not too late to save this nation, one soul at a time.
Government cannot save us, especially one led by inept leaders catering to unknown forces that for now seem to be blissfully running our country into the ground. Certainly our veterans, living and dead, deserve better from their country.
David McCarty,
West Milton