There’s a sign in Northumberland’s King Street Park. It’s one that people change the letters on by hand to leave community messages, usually reminders of upcoming events and the like.
The day after Americans stormed their own Capitol, the message read “We all must do better.” The message is still there, still relevant. I drive past it every day.
I thought of that sign this week as I prepared to post a story to dailyitem.com and our accompanying social media channels. It was a story announcing State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine had been appointed as assistant secretary of Health in Joe Biden’s administration.
It was a big deal. There is no bigger task facing the new administration than directing America’s COVID-19 response and vaccine program.
Sadly, I knew the story was going to be a headache. By posting the story of Levine, who would make history as the first transgender individual holding a post that requires Senate confirmation, half of my day was going to be spent monitoring that story online for irresponsible and ugly comments.
There are some legitimate reasons to be critical of Dr. Levine for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania.
Those weren’t the comments I was worried about.
Within minutes, dozens of comments flooded onto the website misgendering Dr. Levine and offering other obtuse notions that don’t deserve to be even hinted at here.
Within hours, there were hundreds of comments. The majority were fine. Many were borderline. Others were unjustified and removed. Our auto-filter grabbed a bunch, too.
We knew those were coming. It’s sadly predictable that we can’t be better than this.
It’s sad that I even had to think twice about posting the story. It was and is news.
It’s sad that everything has been politicized.
It’s sad that one wrong word, one misstep opens a firehose of criticism boosted by the anonymity or a lack of personal contact created by social media.
The good news: There was a lot of self-policing going on. More and more people were critical of others’ bias in response. Some alerted us to inappropriate content we may have missed. Others built off one embarrassing comment into another, creating a rabbit hole of dialogue that makes you want to shut it down for good.
This isn’t a First Amendment argument.
It’s a human argument. Be better.
Frankly, it’s exhausting and boring. It’s boring policing small people whose first instinct is to attack and criticize because ... insert dumb reason here: They look different, they believe different, they voted for the “wrong” person, they believe — or don’t — the science.
I’m not asking you to sacrifice your beliefs. That would be disingenuous.
I’m asking for some civility, decency and understanding.
Our social media channels offer an outlet for many of our readers to access content. It is a valuable tool, for us and our readers.
It comes with the good and the bad. The good overwhelmingly outweighs the bad. But the bad takes a long time to weed out.
This week, I stumbled across a story about a hotline created by a teacher. Just Scream! “aims to reduce tension for those needing an outlet.” You call the number, scream as long and as loud as you want and then hang up.
I’m considering putting it on speed dial.
Bill Bowman is the managing editor of The Daily Item.