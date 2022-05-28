I left the Republican party many years ago (to become an Independent) because in nearly the same breath it defends the life of the unborn child and yet does nothing to stop the mass shootings and gun deaths of innocent men, women, and children in our country. The hypocrisy is unfathomable. I recognize that Democrats also have a history of hypocrisy; but that's a topic for a different letter.
I agree that mental health is part of the problem and certainly we need to provide better and more accessible care for mental health issues; but if mental health were the root cause, then many other countries would have similar numbers of gun deaths.
This is a gun access problem! Here are the facts: In 2022, the U.S. has a 12.21 firearm-related death rate (including homicide, suicide, and accidental death) per 100,000 people; Canada’s rate in the same category is 2.05. In fact, most other countries have significantly lower firearm-related death rates than the U.S. In 2019, the U.S. is 2nd place (behind Brazil) in the total number of gun deaths (all causes). Guns are now the leading cause of death among children under 18.
Canada, as well as most other countries, have strict laws starting with registration and licensing. These laws, including background checks, do not negate or break the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms; they simply make sure that guns are sold to responsible and properly trained adults. I’ve tried to understand why most Republican lawmakers oppose common sense gun laws; but it defies my logical thinking. Sadly, the only reason I can muster is their lack of courage, compassion, and integrity to stand up to the NRA and say no to their large campaign contributions.
Please join me in supporting one or more of the following non-profit organizations: Sandy Hook Promise, The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, Everytown, The Brady Campaign, or the Newtown Action Alliance and vote for candidates who will enact gun control laws. We all need to do something because our thoughts and prayers are not enough.
Carla Minori,
Shamokin Dam