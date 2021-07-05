We just celebrated Independence Day. And as we know, not the day of the vote, or drafting of the declaration, or signing of it. It is the day chosen to celebrate our independence from a king and a government that wasn’t working for us any longer.
But one thing is clear: July 4th brings us all together in this country no matter what side of the fence you are on, probably more than any other holiday we celebrate. And as it should.
As President Lincoln said at his inauguration: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearth-stone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Let’s remember we are all Americans and live in the greatest country on the planet. It’s not perfect, but darn close.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland