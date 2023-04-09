A handful of years ago, as the kids were just starting to get involved in stuff and my life as a chauffeur really began, someone a lot smarter than I am told me to “always be the advocate your kids need.”
It’s a pretty good message, one that roared back last week when joining a crowd of more than 100 community members to listen about how we can all be better advocates for our kids and their mental health.
Daniel Patterson was brought to Danville Area School District last week for a series of talks. He spoke with students and teachers on Wednesday during the day, to the public — mainly parents — Wednesday night. He finished his two-day venture by taking part in Danville’s Act 80 on Thursday. Students were off and educators got a front-row seat for Patterson, a national voice on students’ mental health.
Both kids sat through different assemblies with Patterson on Wednesday. They had similar experiences, they said. It was interesting to hear the older one — an anxious high school junior — say that Patterson sort of laid down the law when it felt like he wasn’t getting the response and participation he wanted and, frankly, demands. The boy — a practicing sixth-grade know-it-all — got the message, he said. At least he remembered the number to text — 988 — if you are struggling with your mental health and need immediate help.
In talking to and with parents, Patterson sort of offered a 30,000-foot view of warning signs of mental health and addiction, understanding current trends — including social media — and even the impact of technology.
He spoke for nearly an hour and a half. It felt like, at least to me, about five minutes. That’s a good thing.
Patterson did a quick-hit bio for the audience to give us a feeling for where he’s coming from. He’s a former educator. He has struggled with his own addiction and mental health. He’s a parent of a child he said struggles with some mental health issues of their own.
So, essentially, he is one of us. Patterson started with a note that he “turned his mess into his message.”
He was extremely relatable, well-spoken and engaging. Patterson talked in layman’s terms that we could all understand.
It was fascinating, and even a bit scary or frustrating, to listen to Patterson discuss some issues he sees in a lot of places. When he discussed how he managed his late teen years and early 20s with smoke and mirrors, with the understanding that resumes and appearances can fool a lot of people, a lot of heads in that room nodded in understanding.
Parents push kids to get better grades and get that varsity letter. Classmates can be ultra-competitive — who has the highest GPA or got accepted to the “best” schools — which can lead many to build walls, shut doors and retreat. It can, at times, be overwhelming.
That is maybe what stuck with me the most, that we all — knowingly or not — hide something and that one person, one message, one smile or acknowledgment, can make the difference for someone that day. It means we have to become more self-aware of our own selves. Also important is the ability to recognize the needs of others, because as Patterson told us, we all have something “hiding in plain sight.”
