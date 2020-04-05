The last three and a half weeks have changed everything. Tough times, even tougher than we’ve been through to this point, likely lie ahead.
Don’t get discouraged. As a Valley, as a community, we can and will get through this.
We can do it by listening to the guidelines put forth by health experts and elected officials. Stay home. Wash your hands. Keep your distance.
If ever there was a time for individual deeds for the collective greater good, this is it. By now, we have all seen the comparative growth charts and understand what “flattening the curve means.” By doing our part, the rapid spread of this deadly novel coronavirus can be slowed.
As time drags on without a real finish line — or a finish line that keeps moving because the selfish among us fail to flatten the curve — frustration outdoubtedly grows.
We all grow a little tenser, quicker to snap at someone and more on edge. It’s understandable. Trust that many others feel the exact same way.
It is legitimate to wonder when we will next get to wrap our arms around a loved one. Phone calls and Zoom gatherings are helpful, but humans demand physical interaction, even when we’ve begun to tilt away as technology makes our life easier but less personal.
If you need help, ask for it. The Daily Item continues to publish information in print and online for those that need help.
There is a list of online self-help meetings, including Alcoholics Anonymous. A domestic abuse hotline is there, along with how to can register for blood drives. The United Way’s 211.org offers help to find food, pay bills and other essential services.
For students, the state’s Safe2Say Something anonymous tip hotline — https://www.safe2saypa.org/ or 1-844-723-2729 — remains open. If you are struggling, or you know a friend is, reach out.
The Daily Item continues to update its list of Valley businesses that are open for business and really could use your help right now. Many are open for takeout (yes, you can go get food with the stay-at-home order) or delivery. There are dozens of businesses on the list. There is also list of ways students can get free meals during the school week. The list changes almost daily.
There is also a growing compilation of online religious services across the Valley, including when and how to the faithful can still connect.
In this time we seek things that make us feel normal. What those things are change daily.
Understand though, we are all in this together.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.