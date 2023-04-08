News that an 81-year-old Valley woman was the victim of a $96,000 scam is thought-provoking and troublesome. It also should serve as a reminder to remain vigilant, that if something is too good to be true or bad news requiring immediate financial stakes should raise red flags.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Detective Degg Stark reported the women fell victim to what is more commonly known as the “grandkid scam.” The scam essentially begins when an older person is contacted by scammers pretending to be a grandchild. The “grandchild” is supposedly in trouble and in need of immediate financial help to get out of jail or to travel home or other false pretenses.
According to Stark, these types of scams present a sense of emergency in the victim by the caller, causing the victim to act quickly. Stark said additional people may call posing as defense attorneys, police, witnesses or judges, which adds to the deception.
For some, it feels incomprehensible that it would or could happen to them. In reality, it happens more often than we probably realize. Some safety nets are in place. In this particular instance, banks or money-wiring services flagged the transactions to at least limit the final damages.
The Federal Trade Commission offers the following signals to look out for in potential scams:
n Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know. “Scammers often pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government. They might use a real name, like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare, or make up a name that sounds official.” Additionally, to add to the confusion, they “use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID. So the name and number you see might not be real.”
n Scammers say there’s a problem or a prize. They might say you’re in trouble with the government. Or you owe money. Or someone in your family had an emergency. Or that there’s a virus on your computer.
Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but have to pay a fee to get it.
n Scammers pressure you to act immediately. Scammers want you to act before you have time to think. If you’re on the phone, they might tell you not to hang up so you can’t check out their story.
n Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way. They often insist that you pay by using cryptocurrency, by wiring money through a company like MoneyGram or Western Union, or by putting money on a gift card and then giving them the number on the back.
These problems are not going away any time soon, and are likely to increase with the growth in technology. Be aware and mindful that we are all potential targets.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.