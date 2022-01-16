It has been 682 days since the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Pennsylvania. The “novel” part of this coronavirus has worn off, yet the Valley, state and nation are seeing near-record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations even as the omicron variant begins to level off.
Late last week, Pennsylvania surpassed 7,400 COVID hospitalizations for the first time during the pandemic, which began in early 2020. There were more new COVID cases in Pennsylvania in the first 12 days of 2022 than in any month of the 22-month pandemic.
There are a few reasons the pandemic still rages: Fewer mitigation measures, new variants and a continued reluctance for too many not to vaccinate.
New variants emerge when there are still people to infect. The more people get vaccinated, the less chance for the virus to mutate into a new variant.
As we have repeated in this space over and over and over again, the vaccines are the answer. They have been for more than a year. Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf said his administration has no plans to roll out new shutdowns, saying vaccine administration is the strategy, not shutdowns.
“We can live lives a lot more freely than we could before and we don’t have to make the same harsh decisions we did two years ago. So we’re in a different place,” Wolf said.
This is what the vocal opponents of the mitigation orders have wanted, local control. But local control only works if the people who are the problem understand that they are the problem. Local control also hinges on smart, science-based decisions and properly enforcing mitigation.
Punting and wishing COVID would go away hasn’t worked and won’t work.
Has it been, at times, excruciatingly frustrating with changing mitigation for the past 22 months?
Sure it has. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, elected officials and medical providers didn’t have a book to learn from. They are literally writing new chapters to this book every day.
They are tired, short-staffed, overwhelmed. They need a break, one we can offer by scheduling a first vaccine appointment, or booster, right now.
“We are all over this. Everyone is over this,” Evangelical Community Hospital CEO Kendra Aucker said recently. “We are tired.”
The selfish, “research-based” decisions are getting old. We can learn to live with COVID, but it starts with a lot more people getting vaccinated.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.