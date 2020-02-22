Let me open this letter by saying that I am representing the volunteers, auxiliary members and hundreds of regional former patients of UPMC Sunbury. This is to let you know just how unhappy we of the region are that your company has decided to close the UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury.
If you recall, approximately two years ago you came to Sunbury and promised great things were going to be taking place at this hospital. We, of the area, turned out in great number to hear all of the wonderful things that we could expect, and I speak for most people of the area, that this was the best thing to happen to this hospital in a very long time.
You were going to renovate to make this a state-of-the-art hospital. You were going to bring in a number of specialist and medical staff. You were going to open a department for opioid detoxification patients. You were going to bring on more staff. You were going to enlarge the department for mental health. You were going to create a center for cancer care.
These things just never happened and we are wondering why. Did you not really have any of this in mind and only wanted to get the area excited? How truly disappointed we are.
To the best of my knowledge: You did create beautiful landscaping; you did install WiFi (all new wiring, etc.) and all-new computer system; you did do some behind the scenes renovations; you did demolish another home to make more parking and to expand the emergency department (which wasn’t necessary); you did bring on one new surgeon.
What about the veterans who started using this facility for lab and radiology, because Geisinger and Evan don’t accept their insurance? We have seen veterans from as far away as Tyrone to the southern parts of Northumberland County to Tioga County.
What about the people of the area who would come in by taxi, rabbittransit or just walk in from the area who don’t have transportation to get to Williamsport or Muncy for lab work?
What about the patients we saw on a daily basis who would travel from the Herndon, Dornsife, Dalmatia, or Klingerstown or the Port Trevorton and Richfield areas, who now need to travel 50 to 100 miles just to get treatment.
What about the ambulance service that needed to use this hospital for non-crisis emergency care? They now need to travel to Lewisburg, Danville, or Hershey. I know for a fact that I would have lost a great-granddaughter and brother, myself, twice, if this hospital had not been here.
What about the challenged individuals who reside at the Selinsgrove Center who relied on the lab staff from UPMC Sunbury to do blood draws and lab works? These individuals now need to be transported to another facility instead of allowing them to remain in a familiar setting. What about the students from Bucknell who were coming into the Sunbury hospital for lab and radiology.
I know that it has been stated that the hospital lost too much revenue because there were not enough in-patient patients. Whose fault is this? I think that maybe you needed to speak with the medical professionals of the area who were, for one reason or another, trying to recommend that their patients utilize Geisinger. Did you not have a physician liaison?
Finally, what do you have in mind for the facility?
When we as former employees, volunteers, auxiliary members or people from the community ask these questions of the management team here at Sunbury, we receive no positive answers and we feel we are entitled to some answers.
Suggestion for use of the facility: Community care clinic, a veteran’s clinic, Rehabilitation facility: mental health, drug & alcohol, opioid treatment center, or long-term care.
Please give this letter some thought.
Jayne Clemens is a former employee, volunteer, past president and member of Mary Derr Rockefeller Auxiliary and resident of Shamokin Dam.